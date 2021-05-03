New look Double A League adds teams, changes name

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals may be back Tuesday, but the Texas League is not.

Major League Baseball took over the minor leagues during the pandemic and made some changes at all levels in the minors.

What was once known as the Texas League has grown by two teams and will be called the Double AA Central.

The two new teams are the Wichita Wind Surge and San Antonio Missions.

Springfield will open against Wichita Tuesday night.

The Wind Surge is the Double AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Wichita used to be in the Texas League but in 2008 the franchise moved to Northwest Arkansas and became the Naturals.

Here’s a look at the new Double-A Central.

In the north, it’s Springfield, Wichita, the Tulsa Drillers, a Dodgers farm club; the Arkansas Travelers affiliated with the Mariners; and the Naturals who are with the Royals.

In the south, it’s the San Antonio Missions, a Padres farm club; the Amarillo Sod Poodles, a Diamondbacks farm club; Corpus Christi Hooks with the Astros; the Frisco RoughRiders, a Rangers affiliate; and the Midland RockHounds with the Oakland A’s.