New look Bears want to change UNI Dome history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State football team will be back on the road Saturday looking to do something that hasn’t been done in 23 years.

That is win a football game in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Missouri State is 2-1 in the conference after beating South Dakota last week 27-24.

This week it’s a trip to the UNI Dome to play tenth ranked Northern Iowa.

The Panthers are coming off a heartbreaking loss at Southern Illinois.

The Bears and Panthers have played each other since 1980, Missouri State has won only five of the 40 games.

Northern Iowa has won the last ten games played at the UNI Dome.

But these new look Bears say a different team is heading north.

“Yea, yea we’re not worried about them. We’re going to get ready and prepare for them this weekend. We have confidence. I have confidence in our team for sure. And I know our coaches do. We’re going to keep performing and we’re going to keep grinding and getting better,” said Bears tailback Jeremiah Wilson.

“It’s just another team on my schedule. They’re just another team on my schedule for real. We’re going to game plan for them this week. Get after them and get it done on Saturday,” said Bears cornerback Montrae Braswell.