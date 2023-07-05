SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals will continue their star-spangled homestand against the Amarillo Sod Poodles Wednesday night.

Tuesday night, the Cardinals came from behind to beat the Soddies 9-8.

They’ll try to make it two in a row against Amarillo.

Tuesday night was also the debut of the brand new LED lights at Hammons Field.

Crews switched out the lights when Springfield was on its long road trip the last two weeks.

Not only does it brighten the field, but it includes flashing special effects.

It’s only been one game, and the lights didn’t really take effect until the ninth inning but the players love the new look.

“The first half, it’s tough here. It’s tough that twilight, twilight spot. Once teh ball gets over the lights it’s hard to see defensively. Hopefully it’ll be a lot better, I’m sure it will be. And it’ll be cool to get the LED experience. Especially when you hit a home run,” said Cards third baseman Jacob Buchberger.

“I definitely think it’s a good thing to have now. I don’t want to say they were really bad before but. The new ones they got could make a little bit of a difference,” said Cards second baseman Nick Dunn.