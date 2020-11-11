New Covenant’s run continues into state semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The New Covenant Warriors’ run at a state championship is alive and well.

The Warriors beat Fatima 2-0 at Cooper Sports Complex on Monday night, pushing them into the state semifinals.

Dake Winslow scored a penalty kick in the first half to give the Warriors an early lead.

New covenant would add another in the second half to increase the comfort room, but it was plenty for Dillon Dougherty who provided another clean sheet.

It’s the ninth game this season that the Warriors refused to allow a goal.

The win moves New Covenant to 16-4 this season, but the toughest test is on the horizon.

The Warriors will play perennial state tournament team, and current undefeated, Southern Boone in the state semifinals on Saturday.