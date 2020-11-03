New Covenant soccer advances to district championship match

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The high school soccer playoffs continued Tuesday afternoon at the Cooper Family Soccer Plex.

In Class 1, District 6 New Covenant was looking for its seventh straight victory.

Tuesday the Warriors faced College Heights in the playoff match.

New Covenant has also had back to back shutouts to end the regular season.

And the Warriors strike 20 minutes into the match, Dake Winslow to Josiah Barstead with the head ball into the net 1-nothing New Covenant.

The Warriors on the attack again, Spencer Chevalier from the wing, his shot is stopped by College Heights Benjamin Thomas.

Late first half, the Cougars on the attack, and a penalty is called.

Rolen Sanderson takes the shot and scores, we’re tied at one.

New Covenant wins and advances 3-1

A number of high school teams have advanced to district championships:

In Class 2, Rogersville against Monett play Thursday.

Wednesday in Class 3, Bolivar against Willard.

Glendale against Catholic.

And Lebanon against Rolla.

In Class 4, Ozark against Kickapoo.

And Nixa against Republic.