New Covenant gets lucky 13 against Dixon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Monday afternoon, New Covenant playing Dixon.

It’s already 1-nothing Warriors when New Covenant would strike again, nice pass from Spencer Chevalier to Jackson McRoberts, he shoots and scores and it’s 2-nothing Warriors.

New Covenant would score again later in the first half, nice through ball to Chevalier, he gets control then fires it past the Dixon keeper, 3-nothing New Covenant.

Dixon on the attack late first half, but Owen Jacobs shot is stopped by Kenny Barstead.

And New Covenant runs its record to 13-7 with a 6-nil victory.