SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New Covenant boys soccer topped Fair Grove 3-1 Thursday to win the class one district six title.

The Warriors scored in the first five minutes of the first, the final five minutes of the first and the first five minutes of the second to earn the victory.

New Covenant’s goals came from Landon cummings, Levi Nichols and Dake Winslow.

The Warriors advance to the class one sectionals were they will face Fatima on Tuesday, November 10th.