BOLIVAR, Mo. — Southwest Baptist Men’s Basketball (6-2) suffered just its second loss of the season Tuesday falling to visiting Southern Indiana (4-2), 84-77.

Junior Bearcat Guard Quinn Nelson tallied a career high 26 points behind six three-pointers in the loss, leading all scorers.

The Bearcats will look to bounce back on Thursday, January 14th when they visit Kansas City for a 7:30 pm tip-off against Rockhurst (4-4).