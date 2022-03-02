INDIANAPOLIS–It’s been a fantastic basketball campaign for Southwest Baptist.

The Bearcats are having their best season in 13 years.

SBU is 21-5 and the top seed in the GLVC tournament.

And Wednesday a handful of Bearcats were honored by the conference.

It starts with senior guard Quinn Nelson.

He was named the GLVC’s Player of the Year, the first time a Bearcat has won that honor.

Nelson averages 15 points per game.

He’s hit 74 three pointers second best in the league.

Nelson along with Mitch Ganote were named first team All-GLVC.

Jalil Beaubrun was put on the second team and Ricky Crawford won the sportsmanship award.

And Clark Sheehy was named co-coach of the year.

This is Sheehy’s eighth season at SBU and he becomes the first Bearcat boss to win coach of the year.

SBU opens GLVC tournament play Thursday night against William Jewell.