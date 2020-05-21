NCAA to allow Division 1 athletes back on campus June 1st

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Two things happened Wednesday that paves the way for sports to really kick into gear in June.

First, Springfield has the o-k’d moving into phase two of reopening which will allow non-contact sport practices.

That will start on the 23rd.

And the NCAA approved division one schools to have voluntary practices for football and mens and womens basketball teams starting on June first.

Missouri State is expected to announce it’s return to sports program Thursday.

That would allow Bear athletes to return to campus and participate in off season workouts and instruction.