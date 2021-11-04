NCAA reports Missouri State Volleyball committed numerous violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- According to the NCAA, the Missouri State women’s volleyball program committed numerous violations involving recruiting, benefits, athletically related activities outside the playing season, and impermissible coaching activity, according to a decision released by a Division I Committee on Infractions hearing panel.

Melissa Stokes, the former MSU women’s volleyball head coach was involved in many of the violations and violated the rules of head coaching. These violations resulted in Missouri State not monitoring its women’s volleyball program correctly.

The NCAA says over the course of three years, Stokes not only provided but gave her staff permission to give around $16,200 in impermissible recruiting inducements and benefits. The benefits mostly focused on free or reduced-cost housing, which included rental properties owned by the head coach.

Academic assistance like tutoring was also arranged by the coach and staff to help two prospects meet the requirements of eligibility. In actuality, this helped 13 student-athletes compete while technically still ineligible.

Coach Stokes also encouraged enrolled student-athletes to be part of summer volleyball camps, which was a violation of countable athletically related activity rules. The list of violations goes on. Melissa Stokes stepped down from her head coach position in 2019 and was interviewed by NCAA enforcement staff where she gave false and or misleading information.

The NCAA panel said that the MSU compliance office didn’t follow standard business practices, like spot-checking practices and camps. The panel considered all the mitigating factors surrounding the case and classified it as a Level I-Standard for the school and Level-I Aggravated for the former head coach.

The following penalty guidelines were approved by the Division 1 membership and prescribed the following: