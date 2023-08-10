SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The NCAA has slapped three years probation on Drury University because the Panthers athletic department improperly certified 50 athletes as eligible.

Drury was also fined $5,000 dollars.

The NCAA says that the universities director of compliance was overwhelmed by her responsibilities especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And did not complete checklists or check eligibility for the 50 athletes over 14 different sports.

In addition to the probation and fine, the Panthers will have to vacate wins and records that occured during the seasons between 2019 and 2022.

That includes the 2021 mens swimming and diving conference championship and the NCAA D2 runner up finish.

Almost every sport was effected including mens basketball and baseball.

Only the Lady Panthers basketball team, womens cross country and mens tennis were not penalized.

Drury athletics director Nyla Milleson says they discovered the problem when she took over last February and were working with the NCAA.