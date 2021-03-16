NCAA pins third seed on 22-1 Lady Panthers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The NCAA reseeded it’s Division 2 Womens tournament Tuesday.

The Drury Lady Panthers have a new seed and new opponent.

And a new chip on its shoulder.

The NCAA says that Drury will play Charleston, West Virginia a week from Monday at 11-am our time.

But for some reason the NCAA made Drury the three seed.

Lubbock Christian is the top seed at 22-0.

The NCAA put Lander ahead of Drury despite having three less wins then the Lady Panthers.

Drury has been the ranked number two in the country for the past few weeks according to the D2 coaches.

Coach Amy Eagan had these comments Monday night before the re-seeding.

“I honestly think we should be the one or the two seed. I haven’t seen scores from tonight. I know there are still some games going on. But I expect us to be the one or two seed. Again I don’t know that for sure. But that’s where I would expect us to be. We’re playing really well. I think we have a really good set of offensive and defensive stuff that can counter a lot of things. Whether it’s zone or man,” said Eagan.

What difference does a seed make?

Not much.

If Drury was the two seed they would play a 12-4 opponent in the quarterfinals.

Because they’re the three, they will play 19-2 Charleston.

Either way, Drury would not meet the top seed Lubbock Christian until a possible national championship game.

The Lady Chaps beat the Lady Panthers in the 2019 national semifinals.