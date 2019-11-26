NCAA denies Mizzou’s appeal

KANSAS CITY, Mo–For nearly ten months, Mizzou athletics has been hoping that the NCAA would lessen its penalty for an academic cheating incident.

Tuesday, the NCAA said it was standing by it’s original penalty and denied Mizzou’s appeal.

The most immediate result of this decision is that if Mizzou beats Arkansas Friday afternoon to claim it’s sixth win of the season, it will not play in a bowl game.

Between the summer of 2015 and 2016 a tutor did the academic work for 12 athletes from three different sports.

That violation resulted in a one year post season ban for football, baseball and softball.

Mizzou appealed the decision citing other schools with similar violations that had lesser penalties.

That appeal was denied.

“The NCAA has proven again it can’t effectively service its membership and the student athletes it’s supposed to protect. The decision today is just wrong. So now the NCAA is penalizing 180 of our football, softball and baseball student athletes. And does not allow them the opportunity to compete in post season this year. I ask where’s the justice in that?,” said Mizzou Athletics Director Jim Sterk.

Here’s a look at the punishment that the NCAA is handing down to Mizzou.

No bowl game for the football team.

No post season tournaments for baseball and softball.

Mizzou will lose $8-9 million dollars in SEC revenue.

Scholarships and recruiting will be reduced for all three sports.