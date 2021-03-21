No. 10 Maryland beats No. 7 UConn; Zero perfect brackets remain

Lisa Moeller takes a photo of the NCAA bracket for the NCAA college basketball tournament on the side of the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WDAF)— The No. 10 Maryland Terrapins defeated the No. 7 UConn Huskies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 63-54. Their victory means that there are no longer any perfect brackets remaining, according to the NCAA.

The NCAA monitors major brackets including the NCAA’s Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated.

To start the day, 121 brackets remained perfect. After No. 12 Georgetown’s loss to No. 5 Colorado, that number dropped to 72.

No. 3 Kansas’ victory over No. 14 E. Washington left the field with 50 perfect brackets. That was cut to less than half after No. 8 LSU defeated No. 9 St. Bonaventure.

Going into the Maryland vs. UConn matchup, three loan brackets remained perfect, all choosing UConn to advance.

According to the NCAA, the odds of predicting a perfect bracket are astronomically low, although the odds slightly increase depending on your knowledge of college basketball.

If you completely guess on every matchup, your odds of a perfect bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808. If you have some college hoops knowledge, your odds increase to about 1 in 120.2 billion, according to the NCAA.