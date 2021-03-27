Hawkins, Northwest Missouri St. repeat as D-II champs 80-54

NCAA Basketball

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Northwest Missouri State’s Trevor Hudgins (12) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 14 of his 31 points in a back-breaking second-half run as Northwest Missouri State capped a dominating season with an 80-54 defeat of West Texas A&M, repeating as Division II national champions.

The repeat championship win was also No. 300 for Bearcats coach Ben Collins. Hawkins scored his 31 points on 10 of 16 shooting, made 9 of 10 free throws and pulled down 18 rebounds.

Wes Dreamer added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Qua Grant led West Texas A&M with 20 points but was 7-for-17 shooting, making just 1 of 5 from 3-point range. The Buffs were held to 31% shooting (20 of 64).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories