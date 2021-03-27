Hawkins, Northwest Missouri St. repeat as D-II champs 80-54

Northwest Missouri State’s Trevor Hudgins (12) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 14 of his 31 points in a back-breaking second-half run as Northwest Missouri State capped a dominating season with an 80-54 defeat of West Texas A&M, repeating as Division II national champions.

The repeat championship win was also No. 300 for Bearcats coach Ben Collins. Hawkins scored his 31 points on 10 of 16 shooting, made 9 of 10 free throws and pulled down 18 rebounds.

Wes Dreamer added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Qua Grant led West Texas A&M with 20 points but was 7-for-17 shooting, making just 1 of 5 from 3-point range. The Buffs were held to 31% shooting (20 of 64).