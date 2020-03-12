NCAA bans fans from D2 womens Midwest Regional at Drury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The NCAA will play its post season mens and womens basketball tournaments without fans in the stands.

And that decision to play tournament games without spectators goes down to the division two level as well.

And will be a major factor in the D2 womens Midwest Regional that will tip off Friday afternoon at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Four games will be played Friday, then the semifinals Saturday, and the championship game will be Monday night.

Teams are flying into Springfield from as far away as Ohio, and Michigan.

Drury was still trying to confirm how many family members per player the NCAA will allow to attend the games.

Lady Panther coach Molly Miller says her team worked hard to host the Midwest Regional this year, and issued this statement Wednesday night.

“I believe we should always defer to the experts and ultimately want what is best for our community.

I feel bad for our seniors, and campus and our tremendous fans who have looked forward to this.”