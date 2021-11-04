NCAA adds more penalties for 2019 MSU volleyball violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–After a two year investigation, the NCAA has released it’s infractions report on Missouri State volleyball violations under former coach Melissa Stokes.

In our Bear Nation report, the NCAA reviewed the independent investigation performed by MSU in 2019.

Bears Athletics Director Kyle Moats will not appeal this final decision.

The NCAA confirmed that over a three year period, Stokes provided housing and summer camp jobs to her players worth more than $16,000 dollars.

She also provided tutors to recruits to get them eligible to play.

She also illegally took two recruits on a European tour.

13 volleyball players were deemed ineligble from 2016 through 2019.

Melissa Stokes resigned in August of 2019 when the independent investigation was released.

The NCAA says after Stokes resigned, she provided false and misleading information to investigators.

Missouri State self imposed a number of penalties in 2019.

And Thursday, the NCAA added more punishments:

—Three years probation

—one year post-season ban

—$5,000 dollar penalty

—scholarship reductions

—recruiting restrictions.