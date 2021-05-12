NBA’s Tolliver headlines Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame announced it’s Class of 2021.

And headlining the class will be former Kickapoo Chief and current Philadelphia 76er Anthony Tolliver.

Tolliver won a state championship at Kickapoo his senior season.

He then played his college ball at Creighton where he scored more than a thousand points.

Tollvier then moved to the NBA where he’s played 13 seasons for 11 different teams.

Currently he’s on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tolliver’s played in more than 700 NBA games and has scored more than 4,000 points and grabbed more than 2,000 rebounds.

Tolliver will be here for the October 27th induction ceremony.

In addition to Anthony Tolliver, the Springfield class of 2021 will feature former Southwest Missouri State football coach Jesse Branch.

He led the Bears to back to back playoff berths in 1989 and 1990.

Former Drury sports information director Dan Cashel, former Parkview and Drury track coach Don Keeton, former tennis coach Jean Larrick and fast pitch softball pitcher Ed Bramer are all in the class.

The Springfield hall will also recognize the 1952-through-1954 SMS basketball team that won two NAIA championships and a third place finish.