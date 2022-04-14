BRANSON, Mo–The South Central Missouri Fellowship of Christian Athletes held it’s annual banquet Thursday night in Branson.

A pair of guest speakers highlighted the night.

Actor Kevin Sorbo, known for his Christian drama films.

And Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac.

The 6-foot-seven forward missed this season with an ACL injury.

The FCA named Branson football’s Anthony Hays it’s coach of the year.

Southwest high school’s Natalie Johnson was the female athlete of the year.

And Blue Eye’s Isaiah Mitchell was the male athlete of the year.

Jonathan Isaac gained national attention last year when he did not kneel for the national anthem or wear a black lives matter shirt during an NBA game.

Isaac wrote a book called ‘Why I Stand’, and shared that message with the athletes gathered Thursday night in Branson.

“There’s a bigger picture of what’s going on besides this black and white. It’s a bigger fight, it’s ultimately a spiritual fight. And I believe that if the hearts of men come back to God we can get past a lot of the things that plague our society. From racism and all the different things. So that was kind of that moment when I said that’s why I’m going to stand. And that’s what I’m going to say. That Christ is ultimately the answer to this world. And I did and it went pretty viral,” said Isaac.