SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Despite a cold night at Hammons Field, the Springfield Cardinals opened up the 2022 Texas League campaign Friday against Northwest Arkansas.

KOLR 10’s Dan Lindblad is live at Hammons Field with the highlights, Dan.

A new season for the Springfield Cardinals, trying to turn the tides of some previous season opening woes… having not won the first game of the season since Jack Flaherty opened in 2017.

A new era for the baby birds, featuring the top prospect in the Cardinals organization Jordan Walker, as they host Northwest Arkansas.

But the Naturals steal the early game thunder, already up one Sebastian Rivero drives one down the left field line, it gets into the corner and allows Michael Massey to score from first. 2-nothing Nats.

Cardinals get them back in the bottom of the second, Matt Koperniak hammers a ball to deep right.

It finds the Rowe roof for the first home run of the season.

Cards tie it at 2.

How about some defense, top third Walker gets the stop then from his seat fires across to first to get the inning ending out.

In the bottom half Chandler Redmond sends a line drive out to deep right center, it’s a one-hopper that gets stuck in the fence over the wall.

Todd Lott scores as the Cardinals take their first lead of the year.

Bottom fourth Chase Pinder gets in on the fun as he drives a ball out to left, it finds the berm for a solo shot 4-2 Springfield.

But in the fifth Seuly Matias drops one out to center field, that scores a pair of runs and we are square at 4.

But it wouldn’t last, Malcom Nunez powers it out to left center it finds the wall, Walker records his first Double-A run and the Cards lead 5-4

Northwest Arkansas rallied for three runs in the eighth and ninth innings to spoil the season opener for Springfield 11-8.