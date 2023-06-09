SPRINGFIELD–Winning streaks are pretty commonplace in sports. Afterall, any team can get hot for a week. But if you look at the Springfields Cardinals last four games, they’ve won every contest by scoring exactly 6 runs. Coincidence?

Call it what you want, either way the streak is alive and well and the Redbirds were going for 5 in a row against the Naturals Friday night.

Top 4, Jose Briceno skies a foul ball down the left field side, Redbirds Jacob Buschburger keeps his eye on it and hangs on to it as he goes to the ground! What a catch by the legend in the making!

Bottom of the frame, Redbirds with runners on second and third. Buschburger at the dish. Not the kind of excitement fans love to see, but the fielder’s choice does drive in Pedro Pages to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Top 5 though, trouble strikes. Tyler Tolbert smokes this ball down the line. That rattles around in the corner. Parker Bates scores easily from first. Naturals tie it up.

Next battter, Peyton Wilson follows suit. That single to left ushers in another 4 runs as Northwest Arkansas post 5 in the frame! As the Naturals snap the Cardinals streak with a 6-2 victory.