SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were looking to beat the rain, and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Wednesday night.

The Cardinals were trying to win three straight games for the first time this season.

The Cardinals set a franchise record by drawing 13 walks Tuesday night.

But it was Northwest Arkansas with a big third inning.

Nate Eaton fires this past third down the left field line, Michael Massey scores it’s 1-0 Naturals.

Sebastian Rivero follows with this double to center, Seuly Matias scores as does Eaton and it’s 3-0 Nats.

Logan Porter follows with a bouncer up the middle, Rivero scores and Northwest Arkansas is up 4-0.

The Nats cap off that big third with this John Rave grounder to short, Delvin Perez gets to the ball, but can’t get the out, Robbie Glendinning scores it’s 5-0.

Springfield gets one back in the bottom half on this wild pitch, Perez scores it’s 5-1.

The Cards flashing the leather in the fourth, Perez knocks this down, and gets the out this time.

Springfield’s Moises Gomez belted his 13th homer of the season, but the Naturals win 13-3.