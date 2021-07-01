Naturals rally past Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Minor league baseball officially announced Thursday that there will be a postseason at the Double AA and Single A levels.

But if the Springfield Cardinals are going to make the playoffs they have a lot of work to do.

Springfield has lost five straight, and eight of its last nine games.

The Naturals have beaten Springfield seven of the eight times they’ve played this season.

And the Cards showing off their Fourth of July uniforms.

Top of the first, Springfield’s Aaron Antonini showing off his arm, he throws out Bobby Witt Junior trying to steal second.

Top of the second, the Cards Dalton Roach throwing b-b’s he gets Dairon Blanco looking for a strikeout.

And then ends the frame by getting Dennicher Carrasco looking, Roach struck out the side.

He gets offensive help in the bottom half, Nick Dunn lines this to first, diving stop by Travis Jones, the throw home, not in time, Malcom Nunez scores it’s 1-nothing Springfield.

Then Delvin Perez grounds to Witt at short, he tries to turn two, but they only get one, Nick Plummer scores on the fielder’s choice, it’s 2-nothing.

Northwest Arkansas gets one back in the fifth, Bobby Witt Junior grounds to short, Cards cannot get the double play the long way, Tyler Cropley scores and it’s 2-one.

But the Naturals would score four in the seventh and four in the eighth and win 9-5.