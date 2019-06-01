Sports

Naturals rally past Springfield to snap Cardinal's winning streak

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:26 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:33 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield (22-32) saw its four-game win streak snapped Friday as Northwest Arkansas (22-31) rallied for a 7-4 win.

The Cardinals jumped ahead of the Naturals in the bottom of the 2nd behind an RBI single from Johan Mieses and a two-run home run from Conner Capel.

The Naturals would plate a pair in the 5th, however, keeping the game tied until the final inning.

That's when Gabriel Cancel launched a three-run shot over the left field wall to give the visitors a 7-4 victory.

The two teams will continue the series Saturday with a 6:10 first pitch. 

