Naturals hold off late Cards rally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was only fitting that a doubleheader to make up for a rain-out in May was delayed because of rain.
Northwest Arkansas was as steady as the rainfall on Wednesday, scoring one run in five innings and winning game one 5-4 at Hammons Field.
Springfield (16-33) scored a pair in the first inning off an Ivan Herrera RBI double to the wall in right center and then an Alec Burleson fielders’ choice to take a 2-0 lead.
Northwest Arkansas (24-23) then answered with one run in the second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings to claim a 5-2 lead.
The Cardinals jumped back into the game in the final half inning of play.
Another Burleson fielder’s choice allowed Brendan Donovan to score to make it 5-3.
That was followed with a Malcom Nunez single to left field that scored Luken Baker and made it 5-4 with runners on.
It was Nunez’s first Double-A hit.
The Cardinals would end the game hitting into another fielders’ choice to close out the late rally.
Springfield out-hit Northwest Arkansas 11-8.