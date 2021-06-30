Naturals hold off late Cards rally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was only fitting that a doubleheader to make up for a rain-out in May was delayed because of rain.

Northwest Arkansas was as steady as the rainfall on Wednesday, scoring one run in five innings and winning game one 5-4 at Hammons Field.

Springfield (16-33) scored a pair in the first inning off an Ivan Herrera RBI double to the wall in right center and then an Alec Burleson fielders’ choice to take a 2-0 lead.

Northwest Arkansas (24-23) then answered with one run in the second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings to claim a 5-2 lead.

The Cardinals jumped back into the game in the final half inning of play.

Another Burleson fielder’s choice allowed Brendan Donovan to score to make it 5-3.

That was followed with a Malcom Nunez single to left field that scored Luken Baker and made it 5-4 with runners on.

It was Nunez’s first Double-A hit.

The Cardinals would end the game hitting into another fielders’ choice to close out the late rally.

Springfield out-hit Northwest Arkansas 11-8.