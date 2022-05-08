SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The best day of the year through the first month of the season for the Springfield Cardinals was Sunday.

The Cardinals were a perfect 3-0 on the Sabbath going into the day, but wouldn’t lead unscathed.

Northwest Arkansas responded a Springfield rally with a ninth inning rally of its own and ride it to a 9-5 win on Sunday at Hammons Field.

The Naturals scored the first five runs of the game, leading 5-0 through five innings.

Springfield was able to pick up some offense in the sixth with some help from a fielding error and then a fielder’s choice.

The Cardinals had been 0-15 when trailing or tied through seven innings.

Julio Rodriguez tied the game in the eighth with a two-run home run to left center.

Following the rally that tally moves to 0-16 in that situation. The Cardinals are 11-0 when they are leading through seven innings.

The Cardinals will roll on through next week with another homestand against Amarillo. Tuesday and Wednesday will be day games, which the Cardinals are 4-0 while playing this season.