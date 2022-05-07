SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The usually potent Springfield Cardinal offense was reduced to just above the minimum.

At least the weather was nice.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Cardinals 4-0 on Saturday at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals (11-15) could only muster three hits on the night, on only the third shutout loss of the season.

Michael Massey was public enemy #1 on the Naturals (13-13) side, going 3-4 with 3RBI getting a run in on each of his hits.

The other run crossed home courtesy a bases loaded walk.

The two will close the series on Sunday, a day the Springfield Cardinals have yet to lose on.