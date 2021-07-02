Naturals beat Springfield for the ninth time this season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Northwest Arkansas Friday.

And the Naturals have dominated the Cardinals so far this season.

The Royals Double AA affiliate have won eight of the nine games played against Springfield.

And the Naturals kept up the barrage Friday night.

Top of the first and Nick Pratto slices this single to left, that puts two Northwest Arkansas players aboard.

And M.J. Melendez brings them home, he shoots this double into left, Clay Dungan scores, and Pratto sprints home as well, he’s safe and it’s 2-nothing Naturals.

Northwest gets more in the second, Bobby Witt Junior lines this single into left, Brhet Bewley scores and its 3-nothing Naturals.

Springfield tried to score in the third, bases loaded but Ivan Herrera grounds this to third, the throw home for the out, then to first, not in time but it keeps the Cards off the board.

Alec Burleson strikes out, then Jon Heasley gets Luken Baker looking at strike three, that ends the inning and the threat.

The Naturals scored seven times in the sixth and beats Springfield again 14-1.