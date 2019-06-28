Naturals beat Springfield Again 6-2

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned home to Hammons Field Thursday night.

The Cards opened a seven game homestand that will keep the Cards at home until July 3rd.

First up the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, and this is the last time the Cards and Naturals will play each other this season.

Going into the action, Northwest Arkansas had won nine of the last 11 games against Springfield.

And the Naturals would jump out in front in the third, Nick Heath takes this deep to left, over the boards, onto the berm, a solo shot it’s 1-nothing, Naturals.

That spoiled Springfield’s Tommy Parsons inning, this is his fourth strikeout of the inning following a dropped third strike.

Springfield evens it up in the bottom half, Justin Toerner takes this deep to left, into the bullpen, and we’re tied at one.

Northwest Arkansas had first round draft pick Brady Singer on the hill, he strikes out Brian O’Keefe one of his six on the night.

The Naturals retake the lead in the sixth Khalil Lee singles to left center, Nick Heath rounds third and heads for home, he’s safe, 2-1.

And Northwest Arkansas beats the Cardinals again 6-2.