Nats White walks-off on Wild

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Ozark Mountain Wild dropped both match-ups of a Show-Me Collegiate League double-header Friday against two of the three Midwest Nationals teams.

The Nats Blue took game one over the Wild 11-8 behind a grand slam from DJ McNew.

Then the Nats White won the second game over Ozark, coming back from 4-0 down and winning on a walk-off RBI from Jake Jost for a 6-5 victory.

After week three of SMCL action, here are the latest standings:

1 – Route 66 Stars (9-4)

2 – Midwest Nationals Blue (7-5)

3 – Midwest Nationals Red (7-6)

4 – Queen City Crush (2-2)

5 – Springfield Cobras (5-6)

6 – Midwest Nationals White (5-9)

7 – Ozark Mountain Wild (4-8)

The League is back in action Sunday with a double-header between the Route 66 Stars vs. Midwest Nationals Red at 5 pm, followed by the Queen City Crush vs. Springfield Cobras.