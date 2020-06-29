Nats Blue slam Nats White

OZARK, Mo. — The two Midwest Nationals combined for 9 runs in the bottom of the first and the top of the second.

The Midwest Blue squad scored the next 12 runs all by themselves.

The Blues beat the Whites in the Show Me Collegiate League game 17-4, picking up its 10th win of the season.

Mason Foley started the game for the Whites with an RBI triple to right field. Foley would score on the next hit, which was a Jackson Beaman double to the wall in left field.

The Whites would end the inning with a 4-0 lead.

Then it was time for the Blues to take the box.

Following a bases loaded hit-by-pitch to bring in the first run of the inning, Drury’s Jacob Mitchell hit a grand slam to left field. The Blues took the lead 5-4 and did nothing but add to it the rest of the game.

In game two, the Queen City Crush beat the Ozark Wild 2-1.