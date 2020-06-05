Nats Blue ride long ball past Nats White

OZARK, Mo. — The Show Me Collegiate League wrapped up its first week of summer baseball action Friday with a match-up between the Midwest Nationals Blue and Midwest Nationals White.

The Blue Nats made the most of it, tallying a three-run home run from Drury’s Jacob Mitchell and a grand slam from Brett Hammitt on their way to a 14-3 victory.

The Ozark Wild also earned a win Friday, topping the Route 66 Stars in a comeback performance 8-6.

The Midwest Nationals Red currently lead the league standings:

1 – Midwest Nationals Red (4-1) 2 – Midwest Nationals Blue (2-1) 3 – Route 66 Stars (3-2) 4 – Midwest Nationals White (2-3) 5 – Ozark Mountain Wild (1-3) 6 – Springfield Cobras (1-3) 7 – Queen City Crush (0-0)

The SMCL begins week two of games on Sunday with a 5 p.m. doubleheader beginning with Midwest Nationals Red against the Springfield Cobras.

