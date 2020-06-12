Nationals Red sweeps SMCL double-header at Ozark High School

OZARK, Mo. — The Midwest Nationals Red team swept Friday’s Show-Me Collegiate League double-header at Ozark High School with a pair of sizable wins.
They topped the Nationals White in game one, 7-2 behind a late grand slam from Missouri State Infielder and Ozark High School Alumnus Blake Mozley.
They then turned around and topped the Springfield Cobras 9-3 in the Red’s second game of the day.
That win also came in part thanks to a grand slam, which put the Nats up 8-1 in the 5th inning.
Those two wins put the Midwest Nationals Red in third place in the latest SMCL standings:
1 – Route 66 Stars (6-2)
2 – Midwest Nationals Blue (5-2-1)
3 – Midwest Nationals Red (6-3)
4 – Springfield Cobras (3-5)
5 – Ozark Mountain Wild (2-4-1)
6 – Midwest Nationals White (2-8)
7 – Queen City Rush (0-0)
The Rush have yet to play due to FCA rules, but are set to begin their season Monday.