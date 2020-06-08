Nationals Red takes over SMCL first place

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We’re wrapping up the first week of the Show Me Collegiate League in Ozark.

We’ve seen a lot through one week already, plenty of home runs, some blowouts to go with some close games, and just a lot of good baseball.

We’ve also seen there is quite a lot to be excited about when talking about the future of our local college baseball.

First game of the day featured the Midwest Nationals Blue team taking on Ozark Wild.

Top two Nats at the dish, Hesston Gray with a worm burner that’s too hot to handle.

Fair Grove native Noah Argenta scores and everyone is safe, 1-0 Nats

Same inning, more trouble at short, former Kickapoo Chief Robbie Merced hits it high in the sky brings the evening sun into play and the ball finds the turf.

Both Mansfield Gray brothers Hunter and Hesston score, 3-0 Nats.

Then Drury Panther Jacob Mitchell draws the walk and former Kickapoo Chief Mason Auer scores, 4-0.

Wild have had enough and they do damage in the bottom of the fourth.

Another Drury Panther, Riley Herron clobbers it to the wall in left center.

He speeds around for a lead-off triple. Wild in good shape.

A few batters later Nixa’s own Bryant Avery slices it to right center, Herron scores easily.

Wild get three in the bottom of the seventh and we have a tie, 5-5

Second game of the night has the Springfield Cobras against the Midwest Nationals red squad

Big win for the Red crew, 14-4.

The Nats scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning to really blow it open.

All those runs were one at a time also no two-run or three-run hits.

With the win and the Nats Blue tie Nats Red take over first place with a 4-1 record

Cobras drop to 1-4.

Stars and Wild play Monday, June 8, 2020.