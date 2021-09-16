NASCAR Cup Series coming to World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis in 2022

ST. LOUIS– NASCAR is coming to St. Louis in 2022. The announcement was made at Ballpark Village Wednesday morning.

NASCAR officials awarded the World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) a date on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule.

The race does not have a title yet but it will take place on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Officials say landing a NASCAR Cup Series at WWTR heightens St. Louis’ as a motorsports destination.

It is the only one in the U.S. to now host the premier series for each of the three preeminent racing organizations: NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA.

Last night, Martin Kilcoyne reported that a NASCAR race was coming to the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Officials say an economic impact study done by The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University projects the NASCAR Cup Series race will bring at least $60M in economic impact for the area.

You can learn more about this and other events at the WWTR by heading to its website.