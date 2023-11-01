SPRINGFIELD, Mo–If Evangel is going to have a perfect football season in 2023, the final two games won’t be easy.

Saturday, the Valor goes to #24 Southwestern.

Then on the 11th its home against 5-4 Bethel.

One of the consistent factors for Evangel this season has been it’s rock solid defense.

The Valor is holding it’s opponents to less than two touchdowns a game.

And leading the way has been redshirt junior linebacker Bradley Myers.

Myers had 20 tackles in Evangel’s win over McPherson last week.

The Lee’s Summit product was named the KCAC and national NAIA defensive player of the week.

He leads the nation with his 114 total tackles.

“This defense starts with coach DeSoto, that’s the mastermind right there. And the dee line, the dee line has been chomping at the bit. They’ve been destructing blocks and making my job super easy. This is a testament to our defense, our coaches, and everyone else. Right now we’re just focused. Everyone’s been saying it, just one game at a time. We’re going to keep the three H’s this week. We’re going to stay hungry, stay humble and stay holy. We’re going to stay starving for everything,” said Myers.