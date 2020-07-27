MVC delays fall sports, football remains undecided

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With about a month until the kickoff of the football season, even less than that when talking about volleyball, soccer and cross country, conferences are trying to figure out how to approach the upcoming fall sports seasons.

In our Bear Nation Report, Monday we learned the plan is still to have Valley sports this fall.

The Missouri Valley Conference announced Monday that all fall sports except for football will be delayed, but are scheduled to be played.

Men’s and Women’s soccer and volleyball will be moved to a conference-only format and will begin competition on September 18.

As for football, The Bears opener against Oklahoma moved up to august 29, but the Valley Football Conference hasn’t quite made the call yet.

Instead, they are waiting for the Power-5 schools to make their decisions first.

“We’ve got the BIG XII now has six games involving Missouri Valley Conference schools,” Missouri State AD Kyle Moats said. “We want to wait until the very end, we are going to wait until the Big XII, the ACC and the SEC make their decision. We are not going to get out in front of them. Once they make their decisions, we will make ours. With 12 games we will move forward, if that is not the case then we will probably have to modify it. The Presidents will make that decision based upon what comes up in the next week.”