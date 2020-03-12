MVC awards announced on sour day in college athletics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On the eve the Lady Bears were supposed to open Missouri Valley tournament play, the conference announced its yearly awards.

But the shocking news of conference tournament cancellation and NCAA tournament cancellation, left the sports world feeling numb.

The NCAA canceled the Division I Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments on Thursday, ending the season for the Lady Bears.

The NCAA also announced that all remaining winter and spring sport championships would be canceled as well.

Missouri State baseball and Women’s basketball were both on the road when the news dropped, both immediately returning to Springfield.

“It’s heartbreaking. I feel bad for (Coach Amaka Agugua- Hamilton),” Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats said. “She had a great year and it’s her first chance as a head coach to be the NCAA. She’s not going to get to do that. These are extraordinary times. And feel bad for all of college athletics, not just our teams. When things aren’t going really well, athletics kind of saves us. But athletics, now that we’re involved people get nervous.”

It seems like an afterthought, but a pair of Lady Bears picked up awards from the conference on Thursday.

Brice Calip was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Calip finishes the season with 38 steals to go with 11 blocks, while consistently guarding the opponents best player.

Agugua-Hamilton was named the conference Coach of the Year. Hamilton broke the school and conference records for most wins in the first year as a head coach.

The Jackie Stiles Player of the Year went to Drake’s Becca Hittner over Lady Bears senior Alexa Willard.