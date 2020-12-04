MVC announces conference basketball schedules

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On November 20, the Missouri Valley Conference took back its conference schedule for revision.

On Friday, the conference announced the new schedules, which features a back-to-back series format.

The Lady Bears host Loyola (Jan. 8-9), Drake (Jan. 22-23), Ind. St. (Feb. 5-6) and Bradley (Feb. 19-20), and visit UNI (Jan. 1-2), Valpo (Jan. 15-16), Ill. St. (Feb. 12-13) and Evansville (March 5-6).

MSU also hosts SIU on Jan. 27 and visits the Salukis on Feb. 24.

The Bears’ will host Indiana State (Jan. 2-3), Drake (Jan. 17-18), SIU (Jan. 21), Loyola (Jan. 30-31) and Bradley (Feb. 13-14). While visiting UNI (Dec. 27-28), Valpo (Jan. 9-10), Illinois State (Feb. 6-7), SIU (Feb. 17) and Evansville (Feb. 26-27).

The Valley announced the changes in order to reduce travel with an emphasis on player health.

“This year is just a year of being flexible and being able to adapt to changes and kind of roll with the punches,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I don’t really have anything negative to say about it. The powers that be came to the conclusion that this was the best way to keep everyone safe and healthy and get as many games in. That’s my number one priority. Keeping everybody healthy, keeping everybody safe, and with those two things in place trying to get as many games in that we can so that we can make the NCAA Tournament.”