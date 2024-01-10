SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears hit the Great Southern Bank Arena hardwood Wednesday night against Murray State.

On a two game losing streak, Bears boss Dana Ford needed a winning effort in a bad way.

He didn’t get it.

Damien Mayo, Junior one of the Bears best defenders still out with a concussion.

Murray State quickly set the tone, Alden Applewhite with the reverse layup, Racers in front 10-8.

The Bears retake the lead on this Nick Kramer corner three, it’s 11-10.

But Murray State would run away with it from there, Jacobi Wood with the wide open three, 17-12.

Alston Mason tries to keep the Bears close, this three makes it a seven point deficit.

The Racers ended the first half on a 21-4 run, Wood drives the baseline, finishes with the reverse layup, Murray State led by 23 at the half.

Second half more Racers, Nick Ellington with the slam dunk, 49-21 Racers.

Then Wood with a three, he led all scorers with 19 points.

Alston Mason led the Bears with 17 points but Murray State hammers the Bears 77-53.

Thats back to back 20 point plus losses for Missouri State.

“It’s a very hard time for our team. I’ll stay away from saying low point, things like that, but it’s a very hard time. I think it’s very hard for our group. They obviously don’t want to have back-to-back losses especially in the manner in which we did on our home court in a situation where we should’ve responded from the last game, but it’s a situation where we have to get out of it. But it’s not a happy time at all. It’s an extremely hard time,” said Ford.