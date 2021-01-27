Murphy’s slam seals sweep over Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Back-to-back games, back-to-back nail-biters at JQH Arena.

Though the result was the same.

Drake powered past Missouri State 78-73 to complete the two-game sweep and remain undefeated.

ShanQuan Hemphill paced the Bulldogs (15-0, 6-0) in scoring with 24 points.

Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points to lead Missouri State (9-3, 5-3), the ninth time he has reached the 20 point mark in the past 10 games. Mosley also tallied 11 rebounds.

Opposite of Tuesday, it was Drake taking the big lead. The Bulldogs led by as many as 13 points with 11 minutes to play in the game.

The Bears would rally from there, going on a 15-0 run to take a 63-61 lead.

Drake would retake the lead on a D.J. Wilkins three-pointer with five minutes to play and wouldn’t take a backseat from there.

Gaige Prim, held without a field goal in the first half, scored 20 points to go with 14 rebounds.

The Bears are back this weekend as Loyola-Chicago comes to Springfield for a two game set.