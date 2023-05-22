SPRINGFIELD--In a run-rule rematch from April 11, the 19-4 Fair Grove Eagles tried to exact their revenge against the 35-1 Mountaineers to advance to the Class 2 State Championship. Fair Grove jumped on the scoreboard in top of the 1st with a pair of runs. The first came on this brilliant double steal plating Brooke Daniels followed by a sacrifice fly. The Eagles defense flashed their talons in the bottom of the 2nd. Jaelah McDannald induced a twin killing, inning ending 1-6-3 double play. But in the bottom of the 3rd, the Mountaineers offense couldn't be stopped. Rae Downing recorded her eighth triple of the season to put Mt. Vernon in front, 3-2. A few batters later, Hali Stokes hit a bleeder through the left side of the infield, bringing home Cheyenne Bieber to make it 5-2. In total, the Mountaineers batted around the order twice, scoring 13 runs. Eight of them coming with 2 outs. Mt. Vernon run-ruled Fair Grove for the second straight meeting, winning 13-2 in 5 innings. "Well, we've seen their pitcher before and one thing that I've seen us grow really well in, actually, was us laying off the high pitches," said Mountaineers outfielder, Allyson Burk. "I didn't see us chase a single one of those and that's been a really bad habit all season long. We've been put in situations, in game situations like this before, so this isn't anything new to us we just know how to keep pushing and keep focused and we just can't listen to anything out there because it was really crazy out in the stands for sure." "We know that we can score runs and that hasn't been a problem all year," said Mountaineers Head Coach Matt Schubert. "So, we know as long as we have an at bat or two left then we won't panic. Our girls continue to do the things that we ask them to do. Which is look for a certain pitch in a certain area until you get two strikes, and once you get two strikes you just shorten up and try to hit it back at the pitcher and our girls did a great job of that that inning." Mt. Vernon will play for their first state title since 2016, Tuesday at 1 pm.