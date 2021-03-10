Mt. Vernon comes from behind to beat Ava

AVA, Mo–In Class 4, 25 game winner Mt. Vernon paid a visit to 21 game winner Ava.

Second quarter Ava’s Celia Fosset, first shot blocked, stays with it and gets the basket, 27-19 Bears.

Mt. Vernon storms back in the third quarter, Lacy Stokes with the steal, the eurostep and the scoop, it’s a one point game.

Later, Stokes with a dish to Cameryn Cassity, she gets the hoop, and the Mountaineers lead 34-33.

Stokes coming up clutch in the fourth, 30 seconds left, tied 49, she gets the basket, and Mt. Vernon wins 53-49.

The Mountaineers will host Blair Oaks in the quarters.