MT. VERNON, Mo–Mt. Vernon high school has cancelled the remainder of the girls basketball season.

On it’s facebook page, the administration and school board said it was an extremely difficult decision.

The girls team has struggled this season with a 1-8 record.

And recently a rash of injuries and player defections has placed the team in what Mt. Vernon calls a very difficult situation.

The school board said their couldn’t be prouder of these young ladies as they pushed themselves to the limit the last few games despite a depletion of players.

Two years ago Mt. Vernon finished second in state.