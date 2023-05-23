SPRINGFIELD–At 36-1, the unofficial slogan of the Mt. Vernon softball team is “dominate.”

Tuesday afternoon, the Mountaineers did just that in the Class 2 State Championship against West County.

Star pitcher Harley Daniels ended the top of the first with a strikeout to leave a Bulldog runner stranded at third.

In the bottom of the frame, Daniels helped her own cause by blasting an rbi double to right for the game’s first run.

Three batters later, Cheyenne Beiber drove in a couple more runs off this deep smash to left. Beiber hustled out of the box to make it all the way to third for a 2-run triple.

The Mountaineers scored a total of four runs in the frame to take full command.

In the circle, Daniels continued to shutdown the Bulldogs offense. She only allowed five hits, while striking out nine batters over seven shutout innings.

The Mountaineers offense added insurance runs in the 5th and 6th innings to make it 6-0. Officially putting the game out of reach.

Mt. Vernon’s first title since 2016 brought a flood of emotions.

“I’m just really, really happy, and I’m like, I’m just sad that it ended but really happy that it ended that way,” said senior pitcher Harley Daniels. “I’ve been with this team for three years and it’s been the best three years and to end it this way was the best.”

“I mean they’re kinda like my kids because I’ve been around them so long,” said Head Coach Matt Schubert. “Growing up starting in first or second grade, maybe even before that with some of them in tee ball. It means a lot to be able to do that. You really work in practice to get them prepare. When we come out here to the games it’s all up to them and they really executed the things we tried to do.”

Mount Vernon’s mark of 37-1 is the best record in school history. And now, they have a state championship trophy to go along with it.