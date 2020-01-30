MSU’s Tyrik Dixon to miss season following shoulder surgery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The season is over for Missouri State point guard Tyrik Dixon.

Bears coach Dana Ford announced Thursday that Dixon will miss the rest of the season.

He will have surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Dixon has not played in the last five games after starting this season.

The junior from Bentonville, Arkansas was averaging seven points, four rebounds and two assists per game.

He sat out last year after transferring from Middle Tennessee State.

The Bears will host Indiana State Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.