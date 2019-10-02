MSU’s Stroud buries OT winner over Omaha

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Senior and Liverpool native Ben Stroud was the hero for 17th ranked Missouri State men’s soccer Tuesday night.

After a distinct lack of scoring opportunities all game, Stroud’s 107th minute goal gave the Bears a 1-0 win over Omaha.

The finish came after a foul on MSU’s Ian Jones just outside the Omaha box with three minutes left in the game.

Sophomore Jack Denton stepped up to take the set piece and whipped one toward the back post.

Stroud slid in on the other side and tucked away the cross for his 3rd goal of the season and the golden goal winner.

The Bears improve to a perfect 8-0-0 on the season with the dramatic victory, and remain one of just seven undefeated teams left in the year.

MSU returns to Valley play next with a road trip to Evansville on Saturday, October 5th for 5:00 pm kickoff.