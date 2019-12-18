MSU’s Stec excited about balanced recruiting class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school seniors across the country had their first opportunity to sign with colleges Wednesday.

This is the relatively new early Signing Day for football.

And like last year, Missouri State took advantage.

Coach Dave Steckel made the most of the 21 days since Missouri State announced it was keeping him as the Bears head coach.

The Bears signed 19 players Wednesday.

18 of them high school seniors and one junior college transfer.

Included in that group, Parkview defensive end Ja’Veo Toliver.

Toliver is 6-foot-5, 260 pounds and had 94 tackles and nine sacks in his senior season.

Here’s a quick look at the Bears signing class.

Missouri State stayed with Stec on November 27th.

In a statement Stec says, “He’s excited about this class and many of our needs were met to have a balanced class.”