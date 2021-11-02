MSU’s Smith enjoying first career TD reception

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 17th-ranked Missouri State Bears will be looking for their sixth victory of the season Saturday in Carbonale.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will be facing seventh-ranked Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 6-2 and right in front of the Bears in the Valley standings sitting at number two.

The Bears players are still giddy about the come from behind win over North Dakota last week.

Missouri State sixth year senior Isaac Smith caught the game winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the game.

It’s his first career touchdown with the Bears.

“I guess it didn’t hit me right away. It felt good but at the same time we knew the game wasn’t over just yet. Myself personally, I wanted to see that clock at all zeros until I got too excited,” said Smith.

Reporter: “How many times have you watched it?”

Smith:”To be very honest. A little over a hundred times. I’ll just be sitting or laying down and keep playing the replay. But it was a great moment, I’ll say that yea.”